10:30 PM Tuesday: Patchy fog tonight and watching storms Thursday

A strong storm system is moving through the southwestern part of the country tonight and that will set the stage for rain and storms in our area on New Year’s Eve. We will see warm and more muggy conditions out ahead of it.

There will be the chance for patchy fog on Wednesday morning as moisture builds in over cooler ground. This will be more likely if winds drop off overnight.

Otherwise we will watch the potential of severe weather Thursday and Thursday night as the Storm Prediction Center currently has us in a level 2 risk. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be possible with stronger storms.

Right now the main issue for severe weather looks to be the fact that the storm system moves more north as opposed to east. This causes some weakening of the storms as they move into our area. So while not a widespread threat, it’s still worth keeping an eye on.

