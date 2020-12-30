10:30 PM Tuesday: Patchy fog tonight and watching storms Thursday

Weather

A strong storm system is moving through the southwestern part of the country tonight and that will set the stage for rain and storms in our area on New Year's Eve

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong storm system is moving through the southwestern part of the country tonight and that will set the stage for rain and storms in our area on New Year’s Eve. We will see warm and more muggy conditions out ahead of it.

There will be the chance for patchy fog on Wednesday morning as moisture builds in over cooler ground. This will be more likely if winds drop off overnight.

Otherwise we will watch the potential of severe weather Thursday and Thursday night as the Storm Prediction Center currently has us in a level 2 risk. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be possible with stronger storms.

Right now the main issue for severe weather looks to be the fact that the storm system moves more north as opposed to east. This causes some weakening of the storms as they move into our area. So while not a widespread threat, it’s still worth keeping an eye on.

As always follow WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 65°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 75° 59°

Friday

68° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 68° 51°

Saturday

58° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 58° 44°

Sunday

57° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 45°

Monday

63° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
64°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
65°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
72°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
68°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
67°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

11 PM
Showers
37%
66°

Popular

Latest News

More News