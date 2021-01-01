10:30 PM NYE update: Dodging showers the next few hours

Scattered showers will continue to move across the area through the next 4-5 hours before we clear up some on Friday

Scattered showers will continue to move across the area through the next 4-5 hours before we clear up some on Friday. Some rain will be locally heavy, especially within a thin band moving across the northern half of the area.

A strong thunderstorm still cannot be ruled out but overall the threat of severe weather looks low through the rest of the night.

It looks like there will be one more band of showers to move through behind the one near I-55 and then we should be dry through Friday with highs in the 60s.

It looks like a good start to 2021 although we could see a few showers in the southern half of the area on Saturday morning. Look for cooler temperatures over the weekend.

After that we will see temperatures near normal to start next week with another rain chance coming in by later Wednesday.

Stay safe and Happy New Year!

