10:00PM Weather: COLD forecast for the start of February!

It was another beautiful day today across southeast Louisiana, but temperatures now remain significantly colder than we were at this same time just 12 hours ago! Our most recent cold front is truly making its presence known tonight.



Sunshine remains the theme until Thursday, when several clouds return. Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS! …Or BRRR, take your pick!

Both sides of Lake Pontchartrain wake up tomorrow to 30s or 40s! Highs reach 50s tomorrow afternoon after lunch. Factoring in the wind chill, it will feel nearly 50 degrees colder waking up than we were this afternoon after lunch! Brace yourself!



Sky conditions have improved since this morning’s system progressed east, however the much colder air continues filtering through all night tonight. Cold front number two of your week arrives later, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, the upcoming pattern will consist of mostly dry weather and sunshine.

Tuesday morning, anticipate a chilly start with near freezing low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 50, much like tomorrow!

There is truly something for everyone in our roller coaster ride of a 7 Day Forecast for the southeast Louisiana! Boots, scarves, gloves, jackets, pants, shorts, short sleeves, long sleeves, etcetera!



Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans! Happy February!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season