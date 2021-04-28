10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Summer feel! Spotty rain chances return late week. Here’s the details:

A large ridge of upper-level high pressure will allow temperatures to spike into the 80s. High temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon & Thursday afternoon across the area.

Rain chances remain slim with only spotty rain on Wednesday-Thursday.

A cut-off area of low pressure will move from the Four Corners towards the area late week, which will allow rain chances to slowly creep upward.

Rain chances will remain spotty-scattered on Friday/Saturday, with higher rain chances on Sunday.