10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Gorgeous, warm Monday. Heavy rain & severe risk Tuesday-Wednesday. Here’s the details:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gorgeous, warm Monday. Heavy rain & severe risk Tuesday-Wednesday. Here’s the details:

Heads up! Mother Nature is taking the phrase April Showers bring May Flowers way too seriously this year.

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain potentially continuing into Thursday.

Stalled frontal boundary will provide sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting Tuesday morning-mid day.

Localized heavy rainfall of 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday.

Main severe risks of gusty winds & large hail, with low end tornado risk.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 82° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 78° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 73° 63°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 60°

Friday

67° / 61°
Showers
Showers 37% 67° 61°

Saturday

73° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 73° 61°

Sunday

68° / 59°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 68° 59°

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
6%
69°

69°

11 PM
Clear
7%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
7%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
67°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

