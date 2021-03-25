10:00AM FORECAST — Windy conditions on the way! Slight risk for severe storms. Here’s the breakdown:

10:00AM FORECAST — Windy Thursday! Wind Advisory issued from 9AM until 6PM. Wind gusts of 25-40mph likely.

Few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Here’s the breakdown:

A strong upper-level low pressure system will bring a severe weather outbreak possible to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

A HIGH(Level 5 out of 5) Risk for severe storms has been placed there.

For southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, a much lower risk for severe storms. A Slight(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Main time frame for any strong to severe storms would be from 11AM until 4PM.

Main risks of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornado report. In fact, rain chances aren’t all that high today as some spots may even stay dry.

The good news? Flash Flood Watch CANCELLED! A few scattered strong storms remain possible today across southeast Louisiana, but heaviest rain threat has ended!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 65% 79° 65°

Friday

78° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 78° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 78° 61°

Monday

65° / 62°
Showers
Showers 37% 65° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 75° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 62°

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
16%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
23%
78°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
77°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
67°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

67°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

