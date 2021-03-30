10:00AM FORECAST — Warmer, muggier Tuesday! Spotty downpour possible. Cold front arrives Wednesday!

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, muggier start out the gate! Spotty showers Tuesday. Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, as a warm front lifts through the region, I’m expecting spotty/scattered t-storms. Rain chance/coverage at near 30-40%. Many spots will stay dry.

Best opportunity for rain arrives late Wednesday as a potent late season cold front rolls in! There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of .25-.75″ expected.

🥶LATE WEEK CHILL!🥶 — Cold weather fans, get excited! Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday bringing back dry, chilly temperatures Thursday-Sunday!

Highs only in the 60s Thursday-Friday with low temps in the 30s north of the Lake, 40s in Metro NOLA! Even better news? The forecast looks to stay quiet for Easter Weekend!