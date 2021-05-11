10:00AM FORECAST UPDATE — Flash Flood Watch in effect until 1PM Wednesday. Watch for flooding! Details below:

10:00AM FORECAST UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Watch for street flooding across the area! FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 1PM Wednesday.

Another round of heavy rainfall likely Tuesday -Wednesday with 2-4″ of rainfall expected. Localized higher amounts possible. With soils saturated, watch for street flooding potential!

Rain timeframe will be sporadic with intermittent rounds of rain likely.

By 12-2PM, expect additional heavy storms popping up around the area. Street flooding will be the main concern but a few strong storms with gusty winds & hail possible.

Increasing rain chances late evening across the area into the overnight.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.