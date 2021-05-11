10:00AM FORECAST UPDATE — Flash Flood Watch in effect until 1PM Wednesday. Watch for flooding! Details below:

10:00AM FORECAST UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Watch for street flooding across the area! FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 1PM Wednesday.

Another round of heavy rainfall likely Tuesday -Wednesday with 2-4″ of rainfall expected. Localized higher amounts possible. With soils saturated, watch for street flooding potential!

Rain timeframe will be sporadic with intermittent rounds of rain likely.

By 12-2PM, expect additional heavy storms popping up around the area. Street flooding will be the main concern but a few strong storms with gusty winds & hail possible.

Increasing rain chances late evening across the area into the overnight.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
77°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
77°

76°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
76°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

