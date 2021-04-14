10:00AM FORECAST — Srong storms moving into Southeast Louisiana. Flash flood watch continues. Here’s the latest:

10:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch continues. Round #2 of strong storms expected today. Here’s the details:

Here come the storms into southeast Louisiana! Watch for small hail, gusty winds, & locally heavy rainfall.

UPDATE — The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms in south Louisiana. Primary risk of heavy rainfall & localized flash flooding. In addition, risk for a few thunderstorms to contain large hail & gusty winds.

Soils are saturated after 2-5+” of rain on Tuesday, and it won’t take much to prompt additional flash flood issues. Flash Flood Watch continues for southeast Louisiana until noon on Thursday, and this watch may get extended.

Primary risk from storms will be damaging wind & hail risk.

Look for rain and storms to move back in by late morning-early afternoon.

1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

A third wave of strong storms looks to move through earlier on Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but will be capable of producing more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 77° 68°

Thursday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 74° 64°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 70° 67°

Saturday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 72° 59°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 69° 58°

Monday

71° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 71° 60°

Tuesday

73° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 73° 60°

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
71°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
73°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

71°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
71°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
71°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
72°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
72°

72°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
72°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
71°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
69°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

Interactive Radar

