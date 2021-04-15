10:00AM FORECAST — Rain coverage decreasing this morning! Another round of storms Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

10:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Rain coverage starting to decrease this morning across the area! Expect another hour or so of scattered storms on the Southshore.

Another round of storms Friday. Here's the breakdown:

We’re getting a much needed break in the rainfall across much of the area after 2-5″ of rainfall for many spots overnight into this morning!

Sounding like a broken record. Another round of thunderstorms on the way Friday. Risk for additional heavy rain.

Few strong to severe storms possible with main risks of gusty winds & small hail. With soils saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Unfortunately, another round of storms likely on Friday with localized heavy rain & a low end severe risk possible yet again.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedefd.jpg

Saturday, intermittent showers look likely, but the rain coverage & intensity looks lighter! We look to finally get a chance to dry out some by Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 94% 74° 66°

Friday

70° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 68°

Saturday

72° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 72° 60°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 71° 59°

Monday

71° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 61°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 75° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 76° 61°

Hourly Forecast

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
67°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
70°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
67°

66°

10 AM
Showers
46%
66°

Interactive Radar

