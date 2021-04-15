10:00AM FORECAST — Rain coverage decreasing this morning! Another round of storms Friday. Here’s the breakdown:



10:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Rain coverage starting to decrease this morning across the area! Expect another hour or so of scattered storms on the Southshore.

Another round of storms Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

We’re getting a much needed break in the rainfall across much of the area after 2-5″ of rainfall for many spots overnight into this morning!

Sounding like a broken record. Another round of thunderstorms on the way Friday. Risk for additional heavy rain.

Few strong to severe storms possible with main risks of gusty winds & small hail. With soils saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Unfortunately, another round of storms likely on Friday with localized heavy rain & a low end severe risk possible yet again.

Saturday, intermittent showers look likely, but the rain coverage & intensity looks lighter! We look to finally get a chance to dry out some by Sunday!