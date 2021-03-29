10:00AM FORECAST — No Monday Blues! It’s gorgeous! Cool snap into Easter Weekend. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Lovely Monday! Cool snap into Easter Weekend! Here’s the details:

Monday looks simply splendid with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under lots of sunshine!

Tuesday, as a warm front lifts through the region, I’m expecting spotty/scattered t-storms possible. Rain chance/coverage at near 40%.

Best opportunity for rain arrives late Wednesday as a potent late season cold front rolls in! There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of .25-1.00″ expected.

🥶LATE WEEK CHILL!🥶 — Cold weather fans, get excited! Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday bringing back dry, chilly temperatures Thursday-Sunday!

Highs only in the 60s Thursday-Friday with low temps in the 30s north of the Lake, 40s in Metro NOLA! Even better news? The forecast looks to stay quiet for Easter Weekend!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 72° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 76% 81° 49°

Thursday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 47°

Friday

62° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 52°

Saturday

66° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 66° 58°

Sunday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

11 AM
Showers
41%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News