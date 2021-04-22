10:00AM FORECAST — Gorgeous Thursday. Severe risk late Friday-Saturday morning. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — 10:00AM FORECAST — Gorgeous Thursday. Severe risk late Friday-Saturday morning. Here’s the breakdown:

A lovely Thursday on the way with lots of sunshine & mild temperatures! Clouds will start to filter in late Thursday-Thursday night.

Unfortunately, another severe weather risk looks to develop late Friday into the start of the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms on Friday

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday morning.

Two rounds of storms possible, round one of scattered storms with the warm front late Friday & second round late Friday night-Saturday morning.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including gusty winds, isolated large hail, isolated tornado.

Based on latest model guidance, it appears the heaviest rain will stay north of southeast Louisiana with the greatest severe risk north of I-10/I-12. In fact, the best ingredients for any severe potential looks to be north of the LA/MS border.

The good news? Much of the rain looks to clear by mid-late morning with only an isolated storm or two Saturday mid day-early afternoon. A mostly dry late Saturday-Sunday!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 59°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 54% 77° 69°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 82° 63°

Sunday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 63°

Monday

80° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 80° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 82° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
61°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
62°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News