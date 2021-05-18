10:00AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch until Noon Wednesday. Here’s the details:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch until Noon Wednesday. Here’s the details:

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing overnight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captursdzxe.jpg

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of south Louisiana within a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall. Please be aware of additional flash flooding.

Late week, rain chances will decrease with temperatures climbing into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 72°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 73% 76° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 79° 74°

Thursday

79° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 79° 74°

Friday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 72°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 70°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
72°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
72°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
74°

74°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
79%
74°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
74°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News