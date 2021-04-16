10:00AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until Noon Saturday. Intermittent rounds of heavy rain Friday-Saturday. Here’s the details:

Sounding like a broken record, but the tune keeps playing. Another round of storms likely today across south Louisiana.

Mainly widely scattered during the day. Not a complete washout!

With soils extremely saturated, any additional heavy rain in a short period of time will lead to street flooding and additional river flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined much of southeast Louisiana within a Moderate Risk(Level 3 out of 4) for excessive rainfall & flash flood potential. An additional 1-3″ of rain likely with localized higher amounts possible,

The first round of storms looks to arrive near daybreak across the region, with intermittent periods of scattered heavy downpours into Friday night.

Saturday, spotty light showers through the day.

Into Saturday evening, localized heavy downpours possible into late Saturday evening.

The fantastic news? By Sunday mid-morning, DRY air starts to move in and sunshine looks to return!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 76% 70° 66°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 71° 61°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 72° 60°

Monday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 57°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 AM
Rain
74%
62°

64°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
64°

65°

1 PM
Showers
38%
65°

68°

2 PM
Showers
61%
68°

68°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
68°

67°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

68°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

67°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
67°

67°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

67°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

68°

11 PM
Light Rain
67%
68°

68°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
68°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
68°

68°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

69°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

