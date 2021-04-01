10:00AM FORECAST — Cool snap into Easter Weekend! Lovely, dry forecast. Here’s the details:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — What a difference 12 hours made across southeast Louisiana! Spring-time cold snap on the way the next few days! Here’s your Easter Holiday forecast:

Yesterday afternoon, the high temperature was 85 in New Orleans. Now, many spots are waking up to temperatures in the 40s-50s.

Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average. High temps between 59-63 across the area with ample sunshine.

Overnights will be chilly. Northshore in the mid-upper 30s on Thursday night, upper 30s to near 40 on Friday night.

Southshore will see low-mid 40s on Thursday night, and upper 40s on Friday night.

Ample sunshine & mild temperatures will continue into the Easter Holiday Weekend! Enjoy!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 46°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 70° 58°

Sunday

73° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 73° 58°

Monday

75° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 75° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 77° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

