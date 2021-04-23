10:00AM FORECAST — Cloudy, breezy Friday. Severe weather potential late Friday-early Saturday. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:00AM FORECAST — Cloudy, breezy Friday. Severe weather potential late Friday-early Saturday. Here’s the breakdown:

⚠UPDATE⚠ — For my Acadiana/south-central Louisiana folks, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk to an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) risk Friday-early Saturday. Main risk of damaging winds & few large hail reports. Isolated tornado potential.

For southeast Louisiana, a Slight(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Saturday mid day. The greatest severe risk looks to be north/west of the lake.

Main risk of gusty winds, isolated large hail report.

Timing: A few strong storms possible late Friday evening after sunset along the warm front, with mpre scattered storms possible Saturday morning-mid day.

The good news? Spotty downpour possible through Saturday mid-day into early afternoon. Overall, not a washout! Drier air will spill in late Saturday-Sunday!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 70°
PM Showers
PM Showers 42% 76° 70°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 83° 64°

Sunday

81° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 63°

Monday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 71°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

6 PM
Showers
42%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
71°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
72°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News