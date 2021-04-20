10:00AM FORECAST — Clouds clearing! Cool, chilly tonight! Severe risk potential Friday-Saturday.

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Clouds clearing! Cool, chilly tonight! Severe risk potential Friday-Saturday.

⚠NEW⚠ — Lots of sunshine on the way Tuesday-Thursday along with below average temperatures Wednesday-Thursday.

Freeze Warnings extend as far south as Arkansas-Dallas Metro!

Unfortunately, another severe weather risk looks to develop late week into the first half of the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Friday-Saturday.

Two rounds of storms possible, one with the warm front late Friday & second on Saturday. Exact timing still unclear. All forms of severe weather appear possible. Right now, it appears the greatest severe risk will be north of I-10/I-12.

For now, enjoy the lovely weather! Stay tuned as we iron out the details as we get closer to the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 77° 55°

Wednesday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 54°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 60°

Friday

73° / 69°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 68% 73° 69°

Saturday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 78° 63°

Sunday

78° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 64°

Monday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 78° 67°

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
3%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
8%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
5%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
9%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
5%
61°

61°

5 AM
Clear
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
4%
60°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
58°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
57°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

