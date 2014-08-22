Weather

Interactive 7-Day Forecast and Hour-by-Hour Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 57°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 60°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 80° 65°

Friday

82° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 68°

Saturday

79° / 68°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 79° 68°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 84° 72°

Monday

87° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°
More Weather
Scattered Clouds

New Orleans

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Mandeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Thibodaux

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Baton Rouge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Covington

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Bay Saint Louis

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Hammond

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

VIDEO FORECAST

Data pix.

Latest Weather News

Regional Radar

Regional Radar

Regional Radar

Regional Satellite

Regional Satellite

Current Temps

Current Temps

Futurecast

Futurecast