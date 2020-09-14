Shorty Fest Presented by Acura is going VIRTUAL! This year, the party is online and will feature 1 hour of performances by Galactic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and many more! “Virtual Shorty Fest Presented by Acura” will air on Saturday, September 26th at 8 PM CST, brought to you by the Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. The event, hosted by WGNO’s “LBJ,” will stream for a national audience on several social media platforms and be broadcast locally on WNOL- TV (Nola-38/ The CW).

Donations to the Trombone Shorty Foundation can be made during the performance (or anytime) by visiting www.paypal.me/shortyfoundation OR by texting “give” to (504) 509-5010.

The virtual format of Shorty Fest will feature performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – the band’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began – along with Galactic, Anders Osborne, Tank and the Bangas and The Soul Rebels, students from the Trombone Shorty Academy and additional special guests!