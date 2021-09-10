St. Martinville city councilman arrested on obstruction charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police report that they have arrested a city councilman on charges of interfering with an investigation.

Edmond Joseph faces charges of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and abuse of power, according to the police department. Joseph represents the 5th district in St. Martinville.

“During the investigation, it was learned that Joseph used his position as a council member to obtain information about the investigation, then called the suspect’s mother and advised her the police department had warrants for the suspect,” stated a press release from the St. Martinville Police Department. “The suspect then fled the area with obvious intent to evade arrest.”