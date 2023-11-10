NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This year, WGNO News celebrates Veterans Day at the National World War II Museum with our yearly special, “Veterans Voices.” Hosting the special are Curt Sprang and Susan Roesgen.

In the aftermath of the World War I, Armistice Day began as a tribute to the veterans on Nov. 11, 1918.

Over the years, in 1938, Armistice Day became a federal holiday and in 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower changed “Armistice Day” to “Veterans Day” to honor the veterans of all wars.

From the history of World War II to ways local organizations are supporting veterans, WGNO is putting the spotlight on the voices of our veterans and ways, the greater community is providing service back to our beloved service members.

Join us in honoring those who serve our country! The “Veterans Voices” special will air on WGNO 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and again on NOLA38 on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

