NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jackson Barracks Military Museum was founded in 1964. It focuses on the history of the National Guard and the militia that preceded it.

Many people may not know the difference between the National Guard, the Army and the Air Force. So, the museum focuses on that specific Louisiana story and what the National Guard does.

Everything in the museum was corroded or rusted to the extent that it had to be restored. After Hurricane Katrina, the museum had 15.4 feet of water. Everything flooded, and museum staff had to restore roughly 90% of the equipment.

Everyone who works at the museum is a volunteer. They said there’s a feeling of comradery among staff, “like brothers.” They put in about six hours a day, one day each week.

