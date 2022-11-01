NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We kick off Veterans Voices series this month by shining the spotlight on our local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8973 in Uptown!

Post 8973 is located at 531 Lyons Street. Its main purpose – to offer a place for Veterans to connect with each other while also taking advantage of assistance with VA benefits, resume building and job searching.

CLICK here for a full list of weekly events and resources offered to the community! Contact to see if you qualify to become a member!



We will continue to highlight stories from our community all month long! Be sure to tune in for our Veterans Voices Special airing November 11th 6:30pm and November 12th 6pm on WGNO

Hosted by Susan Roesgen and Curt Sprang!