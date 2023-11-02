Saturdays at the German Coast Farmers Market in Destrehan

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Out back behind his house.

Out here, a retired Louisiana electrician by the name of Bob Tranchant earns the reputation as the guy who could make even a rock grow.

What he harvests at home, he packs up and sells.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds “Pineapple Bob” setting up Saturday mornings at the German Coast Farmers Market in Destrehan.

Bob Tranchant is a twenty-year veteran of the pineapple business.

And he’s a veteran of World War II.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts