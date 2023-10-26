NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning New Orleans salutes Petty Officer 3rd Class Ahnesty Alexander, a native of LaPlace.

Alexander graduated in 2019 from East St. John High School.

Serving as a retail services specialist, she is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Thank you for your service!

