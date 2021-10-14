Five important facts about Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Veterans Day is well known in the U.S., but there are still some common misconceptions about the holiday.

There’s enough confusion about Veterans Day that the US Department of Defense is highlighting five important facts about the holiday.

The first thing to remember: There is no apostrophe in “Veterans Day.” The day honors all veterans so no apostrophe is needed.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day are two distinct holidays celebrated in different ways.

Memorial Day honors those who gave their lives for our country. Veterans Day honors everyone, dead or alive, who served and is largely intended to thank living vets for their sacrifices.

Our third and fourth facts get into the history of the holiday.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War One.

But after World War Two and the Korean War, Congress changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day which is now celebrated on November 11th.

And rounding out the top five, Veterans Day is celebrated worldwide in different ways.

For instance, Canada, Australia, and Great Britain have Remembrance Day in November honoring vets in a similar fashion.

