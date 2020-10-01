Veterans Voices

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Moving New Orleans Forward
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
NOLA Flavor
Eat Local
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Top Stories
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Calf found chained to wall in his own filth now ‘thriving’ at animal sanctuary
Video
Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Xavier University evacuated after bomb threat
Video
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
The Big Game
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
FULL INTERVIEW: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about adjustments made Sunday from depleted Saints’ secondary
Video
Top Stories
FULL INTERVIEW: Latavius Murray says vision and patience led to Saints ground success Sunday
Video
WATCH: Joe Burrow talks about first career NFL win
Video
James’ turnovers, Davis’ fouls doom Lakers in Game 3 loss
Video
WATCH LIVE: Bayou Classic announcement set for noon in Shreveport
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
Halloween
2020 Pumpkin Patch Schedule
Hometown Horror Stories
Living Among the Dead
Halloween DIY Costume of the Day
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
‘Lead from the front’: Vietnam combat veteran shares lessons in leadership
Video
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Video
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Video
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Video
Veterans Voices: History buff needs your help telling stories of all 400,000 US military deaths in World War II
Video
Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)