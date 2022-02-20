(NEXSTAR) — A community in Florida is mourning the loss of a 71-year-old woman who was fatally mauled by a dog at an animal shelter.

Pam Robb, a volunteer at the shelter, had been working with the mixed-breed dog for about a month at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in Oakland Park, near Fort Lauderdale. The dog fatally attacked Robb on Thursday. Another woman who attempted to intervene was also injured.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam,” the shelter wrote on social media. “Our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend. We thank you for your love & patience.”

Angie Anobile, Robb’s wife, told the Sun-Sentinel that Robb was working the dog, named Gladys, to help Gladys warm up to humans after being found abandoned in the Everglades.

“Her greatest joy was having these dogs respond to human contact, and I don’t blame anybody,” Anobile said. “It was a tragic accident, but I do blame people who abuse animals, who don’t love them like they should be loved.”

Gladys, who weighs over 100 pounds, had been having a “difficult” time at rehab, the shelter previously noted.

“We have no idea what this poor girl [has] seen in her past but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on[,] trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid,” the shelter wrote in earlier Facebook posts.

Gladys is currently in the custody of Broward County animal control officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.