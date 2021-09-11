Winn-Dixies parent company honors 9/11 anniversary with discount to first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WGNO) — Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a special discount for first responders and welcoming local communities to join the grocer in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day.

In commemoration of the tragedies that occurred 20 years ago, all stores will pay tribute to local community heroes with an exclusive 20% off the total grocery purchase for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and emergency dispatchers who shop on Saturday, September 11 with their Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie Rewards account.

Anthony Hucker, President, and CEO of Southeastern Grocers said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we remember this monumental day in history by honoring the courageous heroes that selflessly served our communities on that day that changed our lives forever and by recognizing our heroes who continue to serve on the front lines every day. We acknowledge the brave individuals who stand up when their neighbor is faced with danger, and we hope this act of gratitude will empower our associates, customers, and others to spread kindness in honor of the 9/11 heroes and all those we lost 20 years ago. On this solemn day of remembrance, it’s more important now than ever that we stand in unity. We are stronger together.”