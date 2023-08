Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference with media regarding the wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

Gov. Edwards conducted a flyover of the wildfire damage and met with local officials earlier to discuss ongoing containment efforts and needed resources.

