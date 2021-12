HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera footage showing a 15-month-old and a three-month-old being found inside a bathtub right after an EF4 tornado hit Hopkins County on December 10.

Police say deputies were led to the bathtub by two individuals. Both children were not harmed and were taken to their grandmother who was waiting in a patrol car nearby. The two videos can be viewed in the players below.