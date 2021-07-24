Video shows man at New Mexico anti-mask protest point gun at passing driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An anti-mask protest this week in Albuquerque took a scary turn after a protester pointed a gun at a driver passing by. A viewer, who asked to remain anonymous because of safety reasons, sent Nexstar’s KRQE a video showing the incident.

He says he was driving Wednesday when he saw a group of about 15 people near a Sheraton hotel protesting masks in schools. He says one of the protesters had a sign in one hand and a gun in the other.

The driver said he yelled at the man to put the gun away and that’s when the protester aimed in his direction.

“This gentleman was like 30 yards away. If he were to attempt to shoot me, I’m not really too worried about him hitting me. Because most people can’t hit a target at 30 yards with an unstable position like he has. There’s people all around me and behind me. He’s more likely to hit somebody, he’s not aiming at in that situation and that makes me upset,” the man said.

The driver believes he also saw a gun on the hip of another protester, but the protester never put his hands on it while he was there. Police confirmed that the driver did call 911 right after the incident but a full report hasn’t been filed.

They say once they get more information, they’ll be able to investigate further. Police did search the area for the man initially, but he was already gone.