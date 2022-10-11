Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

A grandmother and granddaughter were found dead just after 2:00 p.m., on Oct. 10, at a residence in the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue.

Buddy Bryan tells News 3 that Ursula Dietz, 64, was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on the scene.

Elenor Dietz, a 19-month-old child, was also pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue.

A News 3 reporter says crime scene tape is blocking off the area. Several cars with the Columbus Police Department are present in the area.

A Coroner’s car was at the scene.

