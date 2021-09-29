UNVEILED: Wal-Mart announces holiday season’s hottest toys

(WGNO) — The 2021 Holiday Season is just around the corner and Walmart has revealed 39 of this year’s hottest toys. After consulting with kid experts themselves, the retailer giant unveiled the list on Thursday, with everything from learning-based play to timeless classics. Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, there’s something for everyone on this list. Check it out!
- 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
2. Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
3. Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle ($49.97)
4. Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset ($49.44)
5. Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set ($49.97)
6. L.O.L. Surprise OMG House ($229.00)
7. Monster Jam Truck Wash Set ($29.97)
8. Rainbow High Color Change Car ($49.88)
9. Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel ($44.88) – Walmart Exclusive
10. Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot ($49.44)
11. Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory ($19.94)
12. VTech KidiZoom PrintCam ($71.00)
13. 12V Jeep Gladiator Children’s Ride On in a variety of colors ($369.00) – Walmart Exclusive
14. Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump ($69.00) – Walmart Exclusive
15. HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter in a variety of colors ($39.93) – Walmart Exclusive
16. Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard in a variety of colors ($178.00) – Walmart Exclusive
17. Kryptonics 28” Cruiser Skateboard in a variety of colors ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive
18. Monster Jam 24V Grave Digger Ride On in a variety of colors ($449.00) – Walmart Exclusive
19. Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket MX125 Electric-Powered Dirt Bike ($179.00) – Walmart Exclusive
20. furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn ($29.96)
21. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive
22. Magic Mixies Cauldron in a variety of colors ($59.00); Launches Oct. 1 – Walmart Exclusive Color
23. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper ($94.00)
24. VTech Hover Pup ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive
25. Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu ($32.44)
26. Jurassic World Stomp N’ Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex ($39.97)
27. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle ($69.97)
28. Paw Patrol Movie Tower ($149.00)
29. Ryan’s World Rocketship ($81.00) – Walmart Exclusive
30. Spark Create Imagine Cocomelon Bus ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive
31. Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu ($79.00)
32. Baby Alive Lulu Achoo ($52.00)
33. Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-dye ($29.84)
34. Flybar 6V Bumper Car ($99.00) – Walmart Exclusive
35. Giant Sorry ($24.86)
36. My Little Pony Fashion Ponies in a variety of characters ($15.44) – Walmart Exclusive
37. Nerf Hyper Mach 100 ($73.00)
38. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset ($19.96)
39. Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger ($19.87)