U.S Rep. Mike Johnson introduced bipartisan legislation aimed to protect kids from dangerous App content

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY)— U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican who represents Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District s along with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell a Democratic from Michigan introduced a bipartisan resolution aimed at calling on technology companies to help better protect their children from inappropriate content on digital applications, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

The legislation calls on leading technology and app development companies to establish a rating board to streamline age-appropriate app ratings, which will allow for friendly parental controls, digital wellness features along with other tools in order to foster a safe online environment for millions of children who use apps daily.

“The average minor now spends between 5-7 hours per day consuming digital media. As the parents of four children, Kelly and I have used movie, music, and video game ratings to help decide what content is appropriate for our family. To date, Big Tech does not hold digital applications to the same standard, and ratings of apps are often mismatched across platforms or misrated for the sort of mature material on the app. For too long, apps have been allowed to serve as hubs for bullying, sexually explicit material, and other forms of content that jeopardize children’s safety, self-image, and overall well-being. It’s time for Big Tech to be held to the same standards of transparency as other forms of media so parents can better protect children from dangerous content, Johnson said.”