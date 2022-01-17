Two killed in Gulf County crash

US & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning on State Road 71 in Gulf County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 33-year-old Wewahitchka man was driving a pick-up truck on State 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto Stone Mill Creek Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, troopers wrote. They added that the driver of the pick-up truck did not see the other vehicle and that the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to hard brake and steer right in hopes of avoiding the collision.

According to troopers, the driver of the truck and his passenger, a 33-year-old man from Naples, were not wearing a seatbelt. Both were thrown from their vehicle and died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News