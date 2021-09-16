Two Florida families are asking for help as loved ones fight for their lives

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Two local men are fighting for their lives after they were seriously injured in a traffic crash last week.

Friday morning, Chris Joslin and Ryan Harris pulled off of the side of West 23rd Street to work on their truck. While they were working a van ran into the back of their landscaping trailer.

Since Friday, Harris’ sister, Lexi Hornsby said they both have gone through multiple surgeries and face several more.

“This is my older brother, he’s my protector, and having to see him there’s no words it’s heartbreaking,” Hornsby said.

Harris is recovering at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Joslin was life-flighted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Joslin’s brother, Jeffrey Joslin, said this opened another set of problems for the family.

“The cheapest room I found while I was there was 110 dollars a night,” Joslin said. “I had to get a hotel room for five nights six nights and it came out to close to 800 dollars.”

The families are trying to juggle their jobs and childcare, while being there for their loved ones. But it isn’t easy.

“If anything prayers, whatever, just support,” Hornsby said. “That helps get through this.”

Joslin’s and Harris’s families set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the medical bills and hotel stays.

Click on the attached links to donate to help the Harris and Joslin families.

Most importantly, Hornsby said want to raise awareness about what happened to them.

“Just want people to know to watch out,” Hornsby said. “It affects lives. More than just the victims it affects families and it hurts.”

And they are praying for their loved ones to heal for their loved ones to heal.

“I hope that he can come out of this and we can go fishing again,” Joslin said.