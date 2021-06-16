Three dead in an interstate wreck in Ponce De Leon

6/16/21 Ponce De Leon Fatal Wreck

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people have died after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in Ponce De Leon, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The wreck happened at about 7:45 a.m. when a car left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. They added that two men and a woman were killed in the wreck and that they were not wearing their seatbelts. The individuals are from Miami.

The driver and a front passenger were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is currently unclear.

The wreck is under investigation.

