SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday, leaving thousands of residents across the ArkLaTex without power.

SWEPCO is reporting around 22,600 customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area remain without power as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to SWEPCO, crews are working to restore power to around 39,000 customers across the region. They said outages are primarily due to damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines. A statement Monday morning said nearly 47,000 customers lost power yesterday, and the storm caused widespread damage across Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Crews are working to assess the damage and estimate restoration times. You can find current SWEPCO estimates in your area here. The Entergy outage map will show estimates once crews accurately assess the damage.

Below are counties with the highest outages according to SWEPCO and Entergy.

Caddo Parish 7,459 Bossier Parish 12,130 Webster Parish 112 Bienville Parish 132 Claiborne Parish 143 Lincoln Parish 1,505 Ouachita Parish 1,028 Columbia County, Ark. 966 Union County, Ark. 920 Harrison County, Texas 90 Rusk County, Texas 142 Gregg County, Texas 285 Upshur County, Texas 131

As of 9:00 a.m., approximately 966 Entergy customers in Columbia County are without power. Areas affected are primarily southeast of Magnolia and reaching from northeast Springhill to Emerson into Union County. Areas south and east of El Dorado are also without power.

In Louisiana, Entergy is reporting widespread outages from Ruston to Bernice and Farmerville.