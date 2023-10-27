ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The final of the three teens who went missing in Enterprise over the past week have been found.
According to Enterprise Police, 15-year-old Sarah Helene Prosnik returned home at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25
Prosnik went missing on the same day as 11-year-old Jyrecus Oneil Pouncey, who was found at a family member’s home in Luverne sometime on Monday, October 23.
A third teen, 17-year-old Courtney Nicole Pesamoska, also went missing earlier that week, on Wednesday, October 18. Pesamoska was found at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Enterprise Police say there is no connection between Pesamoska’s, Prosnik’s, and Pouncey’s disappearances.
