BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital area drivers who’ve spent a weekday morning stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-12 may have, at some point, noticed that they’re in the company of quite a few pickup trucks.

It’s no surprise that many drivers in the coastal state known as ‘Sportman’s Paradise’ prefer the power and towing ability of a truck.

In fact, according to one statistic, 23.6% of the nation’s pickup truck drivers are found in Louisiana, which puts Louisiana among the U.S.’s Top 15 states with the most pickup truck drivers.

But as gas prices continue to escalate, it may be helpful to consider the most fuel-efficient trucks of 2022.

According to Kelly Blue Book, the current top five most fuel-efficient pickup trucks are:

2022 Ford Maverick

Starting Price: $21,490

2022 Ford Ranger SuperCab

Starting Price: $26,795

2022 Ford Ranger SuperCrew

Starting Price: $29,195

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Starting Price: $25,685

2022 Ford F150 Super Cab

Starting Price: $36,710

Click here for more on fuel-efficient trucks.