(iSeeCars) — The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in March over February, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.
Analyzing over 150,000 car sales in March 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average used car takes 52.9 days to sell.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
What were March’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – March 2022
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Dodge Charger
|27.3
|Alaska
|GMC Sierra 1500
|28.9
|Arizona
|Ram 1500
|29.3
|Arkansas
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|41.9
|California
|INFINITI Q60
|15.9
|Colorado
|Nissan Rogue
|25.9
|Connecticut
|Nissan Sentra
|41.1
|Delaware
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|32.4
|Florida
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|21.0
|Georgia
|Subaru Outback
|27.3
|Hawaii
|Ford Escape
|51.1
|Idaho
|Tesla Model 3
|28.4
|Illinois
|Kia Soul
|39.1
|Indiana
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|25.6
|Iowa
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|38.8
|Kansas
|Nissan Rogue
|44.8
|Kentucky
|Dodge Charger
|33.7
|Louisiana
|Hyundai Tucson
|34.6
|Maine
|Nissan Murano
|17.6
|Maryland
|Hyundai Sonata
|30.2
|Massachusetts
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|39.6
|Michigan
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|35.0
|Minnesota
|Honda Accord
|42.7
|Mississippi
|Honda HR-V
|18.0
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|43.3
|Montana
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|34.9
|Nebraska
|Toyota 4Runner
|20.9
|Nevada
|Hyundai TUCSON
|37.5
|New Hampshire
|Tesla Model 3
|32.1
|New Jersey
|Toyota Camry
|40.9
|New Mexico
|Cadillac XT5
|24.0
|New York
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|17.0
|North Carolina
|Toyota Tacoma
|26.3
|North Dakota
|Hyundai SONATA
|21.6
|Ohio
|Toyota Tacoma
|26.4
|Oklahoma
|Tesla Model 3
|29.3
|Oregon
|Dodge Charger
|30.5
|Pennsylvania
|Chevrolet Equinox
|26.0
|Rhode Island
|Toyota Highlander
|20.6
|South Carolina
|Chevrolet Malibu
|28.7
|South Dakota
|Toyota Sienna
|22.0
|Tennessee
|Hyundai Elantra
|36.5
|Texas
|Toyota Tacoma
|36.3
|Utah
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|20.5
|Vermont
|Tesla Model 3
|22.0
|Virginia
|Chevrolet Equinox
|56.6
|Washington
|Jeep Compass
|31.7
|West Virginia
|Toyota Tacoma
|33.6
|Wisconsin
|Dodge Charger
|27.3
|Wyoming
|GMC Sierra 1500
|28.9
- The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in five.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the INFINITI Q60 in California, which takes 15.9 days to sell.
Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.
