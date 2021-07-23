The Biden-Harris administration gives 4,061,378 dollars to rural health clinics in Louisiana

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media while flanked by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the Queen Theater after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden spoke about how his administration would respond to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration provided $4,061,378 to support rural health clinics in Louisiana with vaccination efforts due to the increase of challenges caused by the Delta variant.

The funds will go to 82 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) who will use these resources to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts.

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence (RHCVC) Program.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

She added, “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

HRSA is making grant awards to RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing approximately $49,500 per clinic site.

RHCs are a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help ensure access to care for rural residents.

“Rural Health Clinics are critical partners in addressing health equity gaps, including those related to vaccination,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “This funding will help Rural Health Clinics address the barriers people in their communities face to getting vaccinated and build confidence in vaccines through trusted resources for health care services and health information.”

HRSA was also awarded a $750,000 cooperative agreement to the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health to provide technical assistance to the RHCs participating in this Program.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the funding available:

State Number of RHCs Funding Amount Alabama 50 $2,476,450 Arizona 20 $990,580 Arkansas 59 $2,922,211 California 119 $5,893,951 Colorado 16 $792,464 Florida 58 $2,872,682 Georgia 42 $2,080,218 Hawaii 6 $297,174 Idaho 7 $346,703 Illinois 118 $5,844,422 Indiana 44 $2,179,276 Iowa 68 $3,367,972 Kansas 52 $2,575,508 Kentucky 130 $6,379,712 Louisiana 82 $4,061,378 Maine 27 $1,337,283 Maryland 1 $49,529 Massachusetts 3 $148,587 Michigan 106 $5,250,074 Minnesota 38 $1,882,102 Mississippi 87 $4,309,023 Missouri 123 $6,092,067 Montana 20 $990,580 Nebraska 60 $2,824,095 Nevada 8 $396,232 New Hampshire 5 $247,645 New Mexico 5 $247,645 New York 32 $1,584,928 North Carolina 19 $941,051 North Dakota 25 $1,238,225 Ohio 27 $1,337,283 Oklahoma 34 $1,683,986 Oregon 53 $2,595,508 Pennsylvania 13 $643,877 South Carolina 17 $841,993 South Dakoka 8 $396,232 Tennessee 60 $2,971,740 Texas 142 $7,033,118 Vermont 1 $49,529 Virginia 43 $2,129,747 Washington 54 $2,674,566 West Virginia 36 $1,783,044 Wisconsin 63 $3,120,327 Wyoming 3 $119,058

