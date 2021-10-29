SUV carrying 15 Guatemalan migrants rolls over and crashes in West Texas, killing 4

An SUV carrying 15 undocumented immigrants rolled over, killing four people about 5:30 a.m. Friday in Culberson County, Texas. (Courtesy Culberson Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An SUV carrying 15 undocumented immigrants rolled over, killing four people about 5:30 a.m. Friday in Culberson County, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers responded to the crash about 25 miles north of Van Horn on State Highway 54.

DPS said a Nissan Pathfinder was transporting 15 undocumented immigrants before it was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. Four occupants died in the crash.

DPS said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are helping with the investigation and believe the migrants are from Guatemala.

Randy Estuardo Castillo Tocay, the Consul General for Guatemala in Del Rio, said the survivors and those killed were Guatemalan.

He said five of the survivors were flown to El Paso and are hospitalized in critical condition. The other six are in stable condition at a hospital in Van Horn.

Castillo Tocay said he is headed to El Paso and expected that victims could be identified as early as Saturday.

Culberson County Deputies are also assisting in this incident.