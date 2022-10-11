COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby.

The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10.

Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

WRBL is awaiting additional information from the Columbus Police Department, stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.