Supreme Court to hear arguments on Mississippi abortion case Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the biggest abortion case in decades on Wednesday, December 1. It centers on a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case has been seen as a direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in the United States. Pro-abortion rights activists said a ruling in favor of banning abortions could be detrimental to women’s health.

“If we’re saying patients are denied access to abortion, we’re saying we require you to have a baby and all of the risks attending in that,” said one activist.

If the Supreme Court sides with Mississippi, it could allow state governments to craft their own laws and policies on abortion rights.

Pam Miller, who is a member of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, said she stand for the right to life.

“We’re out here to advocate life options to the men and woman coming here who think there’s no other option or no other people that will help them, and we network with other groups that can help them in tangible ways,” said Miller.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said on Twitter, “With your continued prayers, we will change the course of history for millions of unborn babies and preserve life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.