OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish School Board had a forum discussing millions of dollars that could be used for teacher salaries, upgrading school infrastructure, and starting construction on four new elementary schools.

Officials say the new master plan is designed to bring major improvements to parish schools. The last time St. Landry Parish passed a bond proposal was over 30 years ago in 1986. Currently, the school district runs on 20.52 mills. The parish’s school millage ranks 64 out of 69 school districts in the state, one of the lowest millage rates in Louisiana. The average millage rate in the state in 45 mills.

The master plan is split into three propositions, each of which has its own plan attached.

Bond proposition #1 in the amount of 9.9 mills is constructed for the increase in salaries for teachers and support staff. The tax is expected to raise about 6.5 million dollars annually over ten years.

Millage proposal #2 would be used to maintain and operate school athletic facilities and infrastructure. That proposition would add one mill to taxable property and is estimated to generate over $600,000 dollars annually, 6.6 million over 10 years.

Proposition #3 would add 12.9 mills allowing the district to build and construct four new elementary schools.

The bond issue is calculated to generate 150 million dollars over 30 years. The proposals are not tied together. If one fails and the other passes then the millage for that one that passes will be assessed and the other millage will not be assessed. Early voting begins March 12 thru March 19, with Election Day being March 26.