BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Letter carriers across the United States will be participating in one of the nation’s largest one-day food drives, and the public is invited to support the annual event.

According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the United States suffer from food insecurity.

Since 1983, The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has been determined to assist such individuals via this noteworthy one-day event, The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive.

This year, the drive will take place Saturday, May 14, and it’s fairly easy to participate.

Residents can simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14, and Letter Carriers will collect the donations as they make their way through their routes. The Letter Carriers will then distribute the items to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

All 50 states are participating in the drive, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Several national partners are collaborating with NALC for the event. These include, the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.

