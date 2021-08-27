Sandbags available for neighbors on Mississippi Gulf Coast

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Sandbags will be available to neighbors along the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, the self-serve sandbags will be available by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27 at the following locations:

  • Ocean Springs – Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
  • Moss Point – New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street
  • Gautier – Behind City Hall, Highway 90
  • Pascagoula – Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd
  • West Division Roads Department – N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs
  • Central Division Roads Dept – 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave
  • East Division Roads Department – 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
  • Forts Lake Fire Department – 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
  • Escatawpa Fire Station – 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point
  • Fontainebleau Fire Department – 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs
  • St. Andrews Fire Department – 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovels. Bags will be provided.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 81° 79°

Saturday

88° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 88° 81°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 83° 79°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 81% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
80°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
36%
81°

81°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
80°

81°

7 AM
Showers
40%
81°

83°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
83°

84°

9 AM
Few Showers
34%
84°

85°

10 AM
Showers
49%
85°

