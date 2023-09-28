SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A worker has died after being trapped in a collapsed trench under an estimated 8 feet of dirt in San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department said Thursday. Fifty rescuers were on scene to assist in the search and recovery of the person.

The incident was reported at a worksite in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood. An emergency response and technical trench rescue was in progress by 10:35 a.m. Thursday morning at the 1100 block of Divisadero Street. The worker was trapped in the collapsed trench for two hours before they were found dead by fire officials, SF Fire said.

Video from SFFD (above) shows fire crews near a hole in the ground with ropes nearby and rescuers digging dirt.

At the scene, heavy rescue technicians, trench collapse experts, Department of Public Works crews, the SFFD Medical Director, and search and tracking K-9s assisted in the recovery. Fire officials said specialized tools such as tripods, shoring equipment and a vacuum truck were utilized.

(Photo: SFFD)

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.